Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been gaining a lot of attention these days with their divorce news. The two dated for a few years before tying the knot in June 2019. The two are proud parents of daughter Zianna. Both, Charu and Rajeev have dealt with incompatibility issues and have accused each other of their rocky marriage. A month ago, the couple was all set to part ways, but they gave another chance to their relationship for their daughter.

After giving another chance at their wedding, Charu realized that she cannot be in a marital relationship at the cost of her peace. Well, the actress in an interview with Pinkvilla accused Rajeev of cheating on her during pregnancy. Charu said that she was staying in Bikaner for a few months before she returned to Mumbai and he would leave early in the morning at 11 for his gym in Bandra. She even said that Rajeev would return home at night around 11 PM. She had even questioned him for coming late and trusted him. She said that Rajeev once went to Delhi without telling her and that is when she found out that he was cheating on her.

Charu further added saying that everyone knew about it. She said that she loved him so much that she buy all his excuses and fell for him. She always taught of giving him chances. Charu even revealed that Rajeev is like that and he will never change himself.