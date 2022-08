Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's separation news has left their fans in deep shock. The couple married each other after being in a relationship for a year. There is a strong buzz that Charu and Rajeev are all set to mend their differences out and will patch up. But, Mere Angne Mein actress spoke her heart out about this ongoing buzz in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actress said that their decision to part ways was taken after a bunch of accumulated unresolved problems. Charu shares a deep and strong connection with Rajeev's sister . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vijay Deverakonda upset with Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Sushmita Sen reunites with ex-beau Rohman Shawl and more

In an interview, Charu said that she is all by herself in these difficult times. She even said that there is not one single issue to get sorted out but too many things that are beyond anyone's comprehension now. She even revealed that she finds comfort in sharing her problems with her sister-in-law Sushmita. Charu said that her sister-in-law is a wonderful person and she keeps talking to her often about her problems. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen divorce news has grabbed the spot in the Entertainment News. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 extended, Charu Asopa refutes patch-up claims of Rajeev Sen and more

The 34-year-old got said that her lawyer, brother, and sister-in-law are her biggest support. She even said that her daughter Zianna who is suffering from hand, mouth, and leg disease was unwell and she was handling her all alone. Amid divorce reports, Rajeev shared a romantic picture on his Instagram and left everyone shocked. Charu said that Rajeev's picture left her shocked just like her fans. She said, 'I don't know what he's thinking and I don't understand these double standards of people. We haven't spoken about anything because we have only been commuting legally. We have been sending notices to each other.'. She further said that whenever her lawyer approaches Rajeev's lawyer, she refuses to answer due to which the entire divorce process gets delayed. Also Read - Sushmita Sen reunites with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her mother's birthday amid her relationship with Lalit Modi

Charu and Rajeev's divorce news have grabbed all the attention and their fans want them to reconcile.