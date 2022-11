Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's ongoing divorce drama has to be one of the ugliest in recent memory. Charu Asopa is not holding back now, and has revealed some disturbing elements of her marriage. The actress said he had a habit of leaving home without giving her any intimation. She has said that Rajeev Sen raised his hand on her on a couple of occasions. Charu Asopa said that he would badmouth her to her colleagues which led to her losing work. This is not all. Charu Asopa said that Rajeev Sen had allegedly been cheating on her when she was eight months pregnant. He would leave home saying that he has gone to the gym and would be away from home for hours.

But the real shocker was the interview of Rajeev Sen to the Hindustan Times. In the interview, he said that his mom-in-law had shared a reel of Karan Mehra and her which looked romantic. Karan Mehra has outright denied such a thing and even said that he would file a defamation suit against Rajeev Sen. Now, when ETimes reached out to Nisha Rawal she refused to make a comment on this. She was quoted as saying that everyone is having a lot of problems these days, and she would rather not indulge.

Charu Asopa said that what Rajeev Sen did by dragging Karan Mehra into the matter was sheer mud-slinging. Rajeev Sen has clarified himself to ETimes TV. He said that he never said that Karan Mehra and Charu Asopa were having an affair. He said his mother-in-law Neelam Asopa told him about Charu's reels with Karan Mehra. He said that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has misunderstood his statement. Charu Asopa has accused him of being a suspicious husband. Sushmita Sen's brother told the publication that he was a protective and possessive husband, but never suspected her.