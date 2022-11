Charu Asopa's interview with Siddharth Kannan has gone viral. In the interview she has claimed that her estranged husband Rajeev Sen is toxic, jealous and has accused him of abandoning her on multiple occasions. She has also said that he has raised his hand on her at least a couple of times, and cheated on her when she was in the eighth month of her pregnancy. In an interview to Hindustan Times, she has said that she has a sick mind to put such fake allegations on him. Rajeev Sen said that his wife wants to play victim all the time. He has called her egoistic. He said that his family has always been very loving and supportive towards Charu Asopa, and yet she levelled such 'shameful allegations'. He told the paper, "I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation."

It seems Rajeev Sen shared a number of voice notes sent to him by Charu Asopa's mother Neelam. It should be noted that Charu Asopa said that she was devastated when her mother refused to believe her in the Rajeev Sen matter. Rajeev Sen told Hindustan Times that his mother-in-law disclosed about Charu's romance with TV actor . It seems she made a romantic reel with him. He said he heard about Karan only from his mother-in-law and was clueless about Charu Asopa's friendship with him.

Rajeev Sen said that she has been lying all through, and that she has trust issues. He said that her mom told him that Charu Asopa's earlier relationships also ended because of the same reason. He agreed that he does lose his temper. He said he lost it only because he was provoked by his estranged wife. The businessman also maintained that he stayed away from discussing their personal life in the media. Rajeev Sen said he only replied to the allegations. He said that it hurts to see how Charu Asopa has been using Ziana as a shield. He maintained that things could have been different if she did not talk to the media every time.

He also said that he was absolutely done with Charu Asopa, and did not wish to be in the marriage anymore. He said that she needs proper guidance in life. He also said that he was concerned for his daughter Ziana's safety.