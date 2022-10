Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage is making news and how. In a Vlog, Charu Asopa has said that she is now moving to a new home with her daughter, Ziana. She also said that Sushmita Sen and her daughters have planned a big party for the little one who is turning one on November 1, 2022. Now, Rajeev Sen has made a VLog where he has spoken about the domestic violence allegations levelled on him by Charu Asopa. Firstly, he has thanked people who sent in their good wishes for daughter Ziana. He said that his only concern is the safety of the kid.

Rajeev Sen said when couples make such allegations, they should take a lie detector test. He has said that machines do not lie, but humans do. He said that he does not owe an explanation to anyone about his personal life. Rajeev Sen said he had to speak up as the allegations were quite severe. He said that allegations are only allegations till they are proven. He said that no matter what are the issues between a couple, no parent would like to see their child suffer. Rajeev Sen said he is apologetic for the negative news that is coming out.

It looks like Rajeev Sen is now in Delhi. Charu Asopa has said that whenever there is a fight he tends to disappear. She said that he has blocked her. Rajeev Sen said that he took a flight to Udaipur when Ziana was unwell. But he celebrated Diwali alone at his Mumbai house.