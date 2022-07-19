Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce: Actress talks about 'akhri nuksan' in an emotional post amidst separation reports [WATCH]

It was in 2019 that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married. It was a big fat Indian wedding that stretched over a few days. They had a white wedding, as well as, a traditional Bengali style wedding. However, soon after their wedding, reports of trouble in their paradise hit headlines. Even before they could celebrate their first wedding anniversary, reports of them living separately took over the internet. However, they did get back together and all was well until now. They have a daughter but now they are headed for a divorce. Also Read - BTS: RM, Jin, Jimin and more – Here is ranking the Bangtan Boys from top to bottom as school students

Charu Asopa's emotional post

The actress has confirmed that she has initiated a divorce from Rajeev Sen. She mentioned that she is tired of giving him chances to rectify his mistakes. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen accused Charu Asopa of hiding her first marriage from him. She then retorted stating that he is spreading lies. Now, in her latest Instagram post, Charu Asopa has spoken about the 'akhri nuksan'. In the video, she can be seen lip-syncing to a dialogue. It says, "phir uske baad meine kuch nahi khoya, wo meri zindagi ka akhri nuksan tha (I didn't lose anything after that, he was the last loss of my life)". Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan: The REAL equation shared by these Saas-Bahu Jodis will leave you surprised

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Charu Asopa on taking the legal route to end the marriage

In an interview with TOI, Charu Asopa explained, "I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other." In her vlogs too, Charu has been talking about raising her daughter on her own. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck get married, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim in The Idol and more