The marital crisis of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen has been hogging the limelight and how. Yesterday, people got a shock after Rajeev Sen's interview to Hindustan Times. He apparently shared a number of voice notes sent to him by Neelam Asopa, who is the mother of Charu Asopa. One of them apparently was about a romantic reel that Charu Asopa made with . It seems she hinted that Charu Asopa had a close friendship with actor Karan Mehra. After reading the name Karan Mehra, many assumed that he was referring to Naitik of . But we decided to reach out to the actor to verify because it was not very specific.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was completely surprised and had zero knowledge of this interview given by Rajeev Sen. He told us, "This is very silly. I do not know which Karan Mehra they are talking about. I am not in contact with Charu Asopa. We did work together ten years back on a show." When we told him about a certain romantic reel, he said it is out of the question. It should be noted that Karan Mehra is also going through a traumatic separation from estranged wife .

Charu Asopa in a tearful interview to Siddharth Kanan has documented how her married life has not given her a moment of peace. She has alleged that Rajeev Sen ruined her equation with her co-stars after which she found it tough to get work. Karan Mehra told us, "I have been dealing with many issues for my own. This is very shocking if someone has dragged in my name like this. I do not know the couple. It is also unfortunate as I am going through testing times myself." Well, this is indeed very confusing. Hope we soon get a clarity on who is the Karan Mehra mentioned in the article.