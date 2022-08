Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen walked down the aisle in 2019 and since then the couple has been in news with their constant fights and divorce news. The two have been taking the legal route to part ways and this piece of news has left their fans shocked and upset. The last month, Charu and Rajeev initiated the divorce process, but there are reports that the two are all set to mend their differences. Recently, 's brother Rajeev shared a loved-up picture of him with Charu on his Instagram page and left everyone surprised. Thereafter there was a strong buzz that Charu had added Sen to her profile name on social media. Recently, popular telly actress Charu clarified the same and said that she added Sen to her profile name on social media from her social media profile, so the question of adding the same does not arise. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rajeev Sen hints at patch-up with Charu Asopa, Nisha Rawal's alleged beau Rohit Sathia's wife confronts the actress and more news

In an interview with ETimes TV, Charu said, 'Itna sab kuchh ho raha hota hai toh surname add karna aur drop karna kisi ke dimaag mein nahi aata'. Yesterday, Rajeev's post with Charu spoke volumes about their bond. A few days back, Rajeev even posted a video from his visit to Charu's residence, where he spent quality time with his daughter Ziana. He even praised his estranged wife for taking good care of their daughter as she is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease. Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa divorce news has grabbed the entertainment news spot.

Charu and Rajeev got married 3 years ago and since last year the two grabbed attention as they claimed their differences in their marriage.