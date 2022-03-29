Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen put a break to divorce rumours; enjoy a holiday in Kashmir with daughter Ziana [WATCH VIDEO]

Just days after headlines about Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage going through a rough patch made news, it looks like they want to reconcile. It should be noted that Charu Asopa or Rajeev Sen did not make any statement confirming or denying the news. The actress was in Bikaner with her family, and Rajeev Sen posted a video that he was missing his baby girl, Ziana a lot. He said that too much travel was not suitable for his infant and he wanted her back. The couple got back before Holi. Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa and even shared cute pics with Ziana. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and other South films that proved to be a tough competition to Bollywood films at the box office

In the picture, we can see Charu Asopa holding Ziana in her arms as they holiday in a Shikara. The perfect weather of Kashmir is a great escape from the heat of Mumbai. Ziana is looking super cute in the arms of her momma. Their baby girl was born on November 1, 2021. The entire Sen family was with Charu Asopa during this period. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and 5 more actors who faced brutal REJECTION and were told they would never make it

In the picture, we can see Charu Asopa in a chiffon saree. Both of them can be seen enjoying a walk in the famous Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. It is full of blooms in this season. They also posed romantically near the gorgeous Dal Lake. Also Read - RRR day 4 box office collection: SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer rakes in close to Rs 18 crore beating the first Monday of The Kashmir Files

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had separated for some time just after their marriage. He had gone away to Delhi leaving her alone in their Mumbai home. The families apparently do not get into their issues, as they feel they should be resolved by them. Anyways, it is good to see the family reunited like this!