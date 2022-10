Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has been making news ever since they tied the knot. The couple had a rough patch in July-August where they decided to end their relationship formally. But on Ganesh Chaturthi, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa announced that they have decided to call off their plans to divorce. They said that Ziana was their priority, and they decided to give the marriage one more shot for the happiness of the baby girl. As we know, Ziana is still an infant. She will turn one in November 2022. Fans had been advising them that separation is not right given how young their child is.

Well, Charu Asopa has been at home in Bhilwara for the past few days. It seems she had unfollowed Rajeev Sen on social media. She said that Rajeev Sen went to Delhi, and blocked her on social media. The actress said that she was trying to give her marriage a shot, but things just did not seem to work out. In between, Ziana contracted dengue. She was admitted to a hospital in Bhilwara where she recovered under the supervision of doctors. It looks like the news of his daughter's hospitalization made Rajeev Sen travel to Bhilwara. He has posted a pic with his daughter, Ziana with a caption.

The caption reads, "Ziana was diagnosed with dengue in Rajasthan but my little princess fought hard and has defeated the virus and is getting better by the hour. She is a true fighter within, with all the pain that she went through, she never forgot to smile all the way. Now back to good health. Daddy Loves you." He has tagged the location as Bhilwara.

Charu Asopa shared videos of the family celebrating Ziana's birthday in Bhilwara and Bikaner. A few pre-birthday bashes were held for her. Reports suggest that Ziana's first birthday will be a grand affair in Dubai with the paternal side of the family. But given the fluctuating dynamics of the couple, let us see what happens now...