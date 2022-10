Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has hit rock bottom again. The two of them have had a rocky relationship. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had a rendezvous romance and got married. However, their marriage hit choppy water. However, they patched things up. It was an on-again and off-again kind of relationship between them. However, just on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the two put out a joint statement saying that they have reconciled for the sake of their daughter, Zianna. And now, they have yet again seemed to have hit rock bottom in their marriage. Also Read - Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off their divorce? THESE celebrity couples too gave their marriage a second chance

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen unfollow each other

As per a report in ETimes, Charu Asopa and 's brother Rajeev Sen have yet again unfollowed each other on Instagram. That is not all. They seem to have deleted the reconciliation post as well. The report claims that Rajeev has taken down his posts with the family that also feature Charu in them. This comes a couple of hours after Charu Asopa's reunion with her family for Zianna's birthday. Charu has flown down to her hometown for the pre-birthday of Zianna. She is going to head to Dubai, as per reports.

Check out Charu Asopa's pre-birthday post for Zianna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen cannot reconcile?

A report in Etimes, a source close to the two, Charu seems to be thinking of walking out of the relationship once and for all. The differences between them cannot be solved said that source. "Ab dono ke beech reconciliation ki koi gunjaish hi nahi dikh rahi hai," the source said. When Charu was contacted by them, the actress refused to comment on it.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's reconciliation post

On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Charu and Rajeev announced that they were going to give their marriage a second chance and focus on the upbringing of their daughter Zianna. They thanked their fans for their constant support.