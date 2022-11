Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are heading for divorce again. The two had decided to give their marriage and relationship a second chance for their daughter Ziana. However, within a month of deciding to come together, their marriage hit rock bottom again. And since allegations have been levelled against each other by both of them. From being away for months after fights to now having affairs, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's separation has turned uglier than before. Recently, Rajeev alleged that Charu has been having an affair with Bigg Boss 10 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra. And now, Charu has reacted to the allegations.

Rajeev Sen makes shocking affair allegations against Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce has been the talk of the Entertainment News. It so happened that Charu Asopa had alleged Rajeev Sen of having an affair when she was pregnant. The businessman said that Charu is playing a woman card and that she doesn't have proof of it. Rajeev further revealed that he received voice notes from Charu's mother. He said that her mother revealed Charu's alleged affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. He alleged that Charu made a romantic reel with Karan.

Charu Asopa reacts to allegations

Charu has now reacted to the allegations saying that she doesn't know where these allegations are coming from. "When a man has nothing else, it becomes easiest for him to malign a woman’s character," Charu told Indian Express. She said that men know what affects a woman the most. She said that Rajeev had no other way to put her down and hence stooped to the level to accuse her of having an affair. Talking about the reel video with Karan Mehra, Charu shared that it is a professional reel which was for an event they attended together.

We reached out to Karan Mehra who called being dragged into the matter a silly thing and claimed that he doesn't know the couple. Rajeev claimed that the divorce battle would not have turned ugly had Charu not spoken about everything in the media.