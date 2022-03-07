Charu Asopa REACTS to separation rumours with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen

It looks like Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has hit a rough patch. The two seems to have been living separately for a long time now. Recently, 's brother had shared a note for his daughter Ziana on his YouTube channel which added fuel to the separation rumours. He had shared a note revealing that he has not met his daughter for a long time and pleaded her to come back. But Charu is not in a mood to talk about her troubled relationship at this moment. When News18 tried contacting Charu to get her reaction on her separation rumours with husband, she replied, "I don't want to talk about this for now." Also Read - Trouble in Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's paradise? Sushmita Sen's brother says he hasn't seen his daughter Ziana for a long time

According to the reports, Charu left for her hometown Bikaner with her daughter Ziana without her husband. Rajeev then shared on his YouTube channel, "Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you...Haven't seen you for the longest time...Come jaldi se and play with me," Rajeev posted. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aditya Narayan-Shweta blessed with a baby girl, Parineeti Chopra trolled for crying on Hunarbaaz and more

Earlier, it was reported that Charu celebrated her birthday without Rajeev after their daughter was born. She went to Udaipur and had posted a few blissful pictures with her parents. It was also reported that the two were living separately for a few months. While Rajeev was staying in Delhi, Charu stayed at her Mumbai residence. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game, Sushmita Sen in Aarya and more; Actresses from 90s and early 2000 who stunned with their performance on OTT

Charu had also opened up about reconciliation with Rajeev. She had said that she was not sure if they are together or not. "What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone's life, and we all go through ups and downs, it's just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. if there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone," she had told TOI.

Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019 after 4 months of dating. They welcomed their daughter Ziana Sen on November 1 last year.