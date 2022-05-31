Charu Asopa receives severe backlash as she goes cycling with baby Ziana; netizens call her 'irresponsible parent'

Television actress Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in 2019. Ever since then their marriage has been the topic of discussion. The couple has had a tough time but they managed to sort out their differences. Now, they have a baby together. Charu and Rajeev named their little bundle of joy Ziana. Since her birth, she has been the centre of their attention. In fact, their social media too is filled with Ziana's pictures and videos. On that note, Charu recently shared a video that shows her bicycling with her daughter. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more – 8 recent TV shows that are inspired from Bengali shows

Charu Asopa gets trolled

In the video, we see Charu riding the cycle while her little one is tied to her back. She shared the video with the caption, "First ride together on our rock rider." However, netizens are not happy. Some have called her an irresponsible parent while one questioned why she has not put a helmet on her and baby. A comment on the video read, "That's so dangerous n irresponsible as a parent, you should protect her better than that!!!" Another comment read, "Put a helmet on, u must be crazy to ride a bicycle without a helmet on urself and baby. If u have an imbalance and fall on concrete u are in trouble but u risking baby too. Dont u guys use some commonsense or just involved in making videos for channels."

Earlier, Charu Asopa had shared a video in which she was teaching swimming to her little one. The actress had recently even opened up about postpartum depression. She had advocated all the newmoms to practice self love and focus on the well-being of the baby and themselves.