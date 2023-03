TV actress Charu Asopa has been in the news not only for professional reasons but her personal life too has been a topic of discussion. She married brother Rajeev Sen and within a year of tying the knot, reports of trouble in their paradise started hitting headlines. Now, the couple has decided to part ways but they have a daughter together named Ziana. Time and again they get together to spend quality time with Ziana. In a recent video shared by Charu, fans can see the little one reuniting with her father. In the video, she also responded to trolls who questioned why their baby does not talk. Also Read - After Sushmita Sen's heart attack and angioplasty, brother Rajeev Sen pens a heartwarming, loving note

Charu Asopa says it's easy to judge

The video starts with Charu Asopa and Ziana getting ready to visit Rajeev. As they reunite, Rajeev gets all busy playing with the munchkin. They have fun as they visit park with Ziana enjoying on slides and more. In the end, Charu talks to the viewers and says that everyone journey is different. She says that every child is different and it is not that Ziana does not talk. She does when she is not on camera but Charu says that she cannot force her daughter to speak when she is on video. She says, " I cannot force her to do things on camera, it is not like she doesn’t speak when she is not on camera, but I am not recording that moment per se, as I am too busy cherishing her." As she shared this video, she wrote, "Easiest thing in this world is to pass on a judgment." Also Read - Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen shares mushy birthday post for estranged wife Charu Asopa; fans question their equation [View Post]

Check out Charu Asopa, Ziana and Rajeev Sen's video below:

A lot of fans came out in support of her and showered love on Ziana. Many said that Ziana is a cutie and a darling. We agree. The little one is too cute for words. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Farah Khan calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'a vamp', Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans troll Neil Bhatt aka Virat and more

It was in 2019 that Charu and 's brother Rajeev settled in matrimony. But difference have said to crept in and they parted ways. They got back together but it seems the problems could not be resolved. Through her Vlogs, Charu has often spoken about her relationship.