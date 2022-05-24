Charu Asopa reveals how much Sushmita Sen dotes on her daughter Ziana and it's adorable [Exclusive]

Charu Asopa who has done shows like Mere Angne Main, Akbar Birbal and others is now enjoying motherhood. Rajeev Sen and she welcomed home a baby girl, Ziana in November 2021. The lady says that motherhood was been a learning experience and joyous ride. Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen and Ziana were present at the party held at 's home to celebrate 28 years of bringing home the Miss Universe crown. She told us, "It was a wonderful party. We had such wonderful conversations. Sushmita Didi totally dotes on Ziana. She tells us that she is going to totally spoil our baby, and disciplining is only meant for us (laughs). She says she just wants to snuggle and cuddle up with Ziana. In Bengali, she calls it 'Chottkano'. She pampers her like anything." Also Read - Palak Tiwari trolled once again for ramp walk; netizens draw comparisons with Nora Fatehi's hilarious airport walk

Charu Asopa is planning to make a comeback. The actress said, "I am looking at doing something in the OTT space. I have done many TV shows. Today, people want good content which the digital space is providing in ample measure. I am reading a few scripts and in talks so hopefully something should materialise soon. My blog and YouTube channel also keeps me busy." The actress said she is into Pilates and Zumba. "I started working out soon after my delivery. My doctor told me it was fine. I do Pilates and Zumba regularly. I manage to take out one hour for self care," she said.

She said that her in-laws absolutely doted on Ziana. "We went to Kolkata for a few days. Ziana was constantly with her grandfather. He calls her Didibhai. In fact, he had a full itinerary planned where he took her to meet all his friends. It was too cute. I feel kids should spend time with grandparents. They get to learn so much. Ziana is loved and how," said Charu.