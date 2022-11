Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been going through a rough patch in their marriage. The two had earlier considered to call off their divorce, however, Charu recently revealed that things aren't working out between her and Rajeev. She has now revealed that she is in touch with Sushmita who had advised her happiness and leave her brother if she is not happy with him in their marriage.

Charu said that Sushmita never told them to work out their marriage. She always told her to prioritise her own happiness since day one. However, her parents have told her to resolve their differences but Sushmita never did that.

"She has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I’m happier with Rajeev, then that’s what I should do, but if I’m happier away from him, then I should separate," Charu told Siddharth Kannan during their interaction. Meanwhile, Sushmita hasn't spoken about Charu and Rajeev's divorce.

Charu also said that her closest friends have stopped talking to her as they feel she will leave Rajeev for good but she keeps going back to him. She also said that she no longer trusts her mother since she did not support her.

On the other hand, Rajeev has asked Charu to take the lie detector test claiming that Charu is lying about their differences in marriage and the allegations she has made against him. He said that if he had the proof then it would a different matter but if you don't, then you should be made to undergo the test.