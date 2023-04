Charu Asopa is one brave woman, and she is never shy about speaking about her personal life in front of the media as a public figure. Charu has been making headlines for quite some time now for her separation news with Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen's brother. The girl is not sobbing right now but is on the way to becoming better and better. And that one step she has taken is to shed all the extra kilos after having a baby to get good work, as she is an actress, and deep down, they have the pressure to be fit and perfect. Meanwhile, Charu is happily losing weight, and she has managed to shed 10 kilos in just 4 months. She admitted that she loves to embrace her body and feels like wearing a good-looking hood, but there are a lot of trolling and judgements that she faces for wearing a shirt dress because she is a mother. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Niti Taylor, Charu Asopa and other TV stars who rocked Instagram this week

Charu Asopa REACTS strongly on being judged for wearing short dress just because she is a mother.