Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have kind of made up their minds to divorce. The actress has confirmed the same. She said that Rajeev Sen tends to disappear every time they have a fight, and this trait has made things very difficult. She is back to Mumbai from Bikaner where she had an extended stay due to Ziana falling ill due to dengue. The couple spent a few days together as Rajeev Sen flew down to Bikaner to be with his daughter. He said she was very happy to see her father. Rajeev Sen said that warring couples should take lie detector tests to find out who is right in a relationship.

Charu Asopa told BollywoodLife that she is back in Mumbai in a new home. She told us that she has moved out now. The actress said that she spent time with her in-laws, Shubhra and Shubeer Sen after her return to the city. It seems Ziana's first birthday will be a party at 's place. She told us, "The party is being planned by Ziana's bua and her two cousin sisters. They are arranging it. Her grandfather is here. In fact, we were all together last night."

We asked her if she has taken up a new project. Charu Asopa said, "Yes, I have a few things lined up. You will hear from me on the professional front soon." Rajeev Sen has said that he will support his daughter financially. He said that he believes their priority should be their child. The model and businessman said that counselling only works when a couple is interested in saving a marriage. Charu Asopa has alleged that Rajeev Sen has been abusive towards her and even hinted that he cheated in the relationship. The troubles started from when he said that he was unaware of her being married before.