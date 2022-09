Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen turned 23 on September 4. Renee partied and celebrated her birthday with her loved ones. A couple of hours ago, Charu Asopa, Renee's 'Mamisa' wished her on her special day. Charu Asopa is married to Rajeev Sen. The actress has been very close to Rajeev's family. And her sweet birthday post for Renee is proof of the same. However, it is Renee who had the sweetest reply. The pictures seem from Renee's birthday eve, it seems. Let's check out the post below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on his first death anniversary, Nusrat Jahan to be on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Charu Asopa wishes Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen

Charu Asopa and her relationship with Rajeev Sen and his family has been making it to the Entertainment News every week. Her sweet birthday post has grabbed everyone's attention. Charu shared a selfie with Renee first and then shared a picture of them both with daughter Zianna. Wishing Sushmita Sen's elder one, Renee, Charu Asopa said, "Happy birthday my sweet little Renee. Love you shona. May god give you all the happiness in the world." Renee had the sweetest reply to the post. She thanked her 'Mamisa' and showered her with love while adding that her blessings mean everything to her. Check out Charu's birthday post for Renee and the latter's sweetest reply here: Also Read - Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's sudden patch-up leaves close friends surprised [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Also Read - Sushmita Sen reacts to Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's decision to call off their divorce

Advertisement

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen make a fresh start

For more than a year, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been having troubles in their marriage. There were a lot of things said online and even in the media. When the first time their marriage hit choppy waters, they tried to get back. It was then that they welcomed Zianna. However, months after reconciliation, Rajeev and Charu had troubles again. After months, they finally decided to reunite for the sake of their little daughter Zianna. In the meanwhile, Rajeev and Charu's family pictures from the Ganpati celebrations are going viral on the gram.