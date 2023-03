Star Plus' new show Chashni has started airing on the channel this week. It is about two sisters and how their relationship goes kaput. Amandeep Sidhu (Chandni) and Srishti Singh (Roshni) are two sisters who are ready to die for one another till one accident changes the equation. They end up marrying in the same family. She becomes the mother-in-law while she is the daughter-in-law. Sai Ketan Rao is back as Raunaq Reddy. Fans are celebrating his comeback on screen. This is his second show with Sandiip Sikcand after Mehdni Hai Rachne Wali. The first show enjoyed huge popularity online. Also Read - Satish Kaushik Passes Away: NSD to Bollywood; Remembering Calendar's journey as an ace actor-director [Watch Video]

I love it when she does that??

And they #SaiShi are the only bonding which I cared for?#Chashni only on star plus from today 11.00pm dekhna na bhooliyega#SaiKetanRao all the best ? pic.twitter.com/1JdemyiSJW — ☺️ (@RRnPRR) March 9, 2023

Fans are gaga over their bond. On the show, they played Raghav and Pallavi. Though the show did not get great TRPs, their performances and chemistry was loved by all. In fact, many watched it online. Fans wanted a second season of the show instead of Chashni. Some people are not impressed with the concept of the show. They trolled it on Instagram. A person wrote, "Ba ba ba... App tak ham serif. Behan k dewar kya sath apni cotu behan sadi kartite aur ap sida Sasur se sadi kar liya Salut apka writer ka," while someone else commented, "Bro meri bari behen wesi meri saas bani rehti." The same angle was there in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as well. Meera (Tanya Sharma) married Dharam (Amar Upadhyay) in a shocking twist. Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao have an adorable bond as besties. We are now waiting for her to make a return on screen.