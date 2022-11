Popular writer Chetan Bhagat recently landed himself in hot waters when he talked about Urfi Javed being a distraction for the youth who happen to look at her pictures and videos in their beds. This certainly didn't go down well with Urfi who went on to attack him by sharing screenshots of the author's old WhatsApp chats during MeToo case. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans furious with Neil Bhatt aka Virat and more

Urfi shared a series of his chats where Chetan was accused of sexual misconduct by author and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi. She then slammed the author for his remarks against her and wrote, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during #MeToo case!!"

She further said that men like Chetan Bhagat are the ones who blame only women, adding that there was no need for him to drag her into the conversation and make comments about the clothes she chooses to wear in a literature festival.

Urfi then decided to hit back at Chetan by asking him, "First, tell me why you, who is double the age of youth, were sending messages to girls half your age? Was that not distracting? Were your marriage and your children not getting affected by it?"

After receiving massive backlash and Urfi's hard-hitting response, Chetan took to Twitter to clarify that his statement have been taken out of context. He also addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct against him and said that it's fake and a lie. He also stated that he haven't criticised anyone while referring to his comments about Urfi Javed.

"Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career," he tweeted.

Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

It remains to be seen if the fire between Urfi and Chetan douses off soon or not.