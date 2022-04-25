is going to undergo breast cancer surgery today. The actress revealed her cancer a couple of days ago. Chhavi had been staying strong and inspiring a lot of other ladies who may be suffering from the same condition. Before undergoing the surgery today, Chhavi took her social media handle and posted a video of dancing in the hospital room. She is seen grooving to Bop Daddy by Falz and Ms Banks. However, in the middle of her dance, she got caught. And she was caught by none other than her husband Mohit Hussein who mimicked her dancing in an adorable way. "Doc said, Chhaviâ€¦. You need to chill! So Iâ€™m chilling," Chhavi revealed in the caption. Check out the video here: Also Read - Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi shares a humiliating experience he had due to VIP movement; says, 'Police caught me by shoulder...'

Before heading to the hospital, Chhavi shared a heartfelt video. She was seen hugging her kids before leaving for the hospital. Chhavi's son was seen crying. Poor baby would be worried about his mother. However, Chhavi was all smiles and was seen giving strength to her kids, despite fighting her own battle. "Some battles need to be fought alone. Iâ€™m setting out to fight mine. Although, everyone wants somebody to hold their hand and I hope you guys are with me to hold mine. Keep them prayers coming in, surgery is scheduled for tomorrow 11am (Monday)," Chhavi wrote. Check it out below:

A couple of minutes ago, Chhavi posted a picture before heading to her surgery. Chhavi is seen holding Mohit's hand. "It's time," she wrote. Chhavi had a pretty smile on her face.

Chhavi has also been sharing vlogs about her cancer and how she has been coping with it. In a recent vlog, Chhavi talked about different phases of her emotions and state of mind after detection of cancer. "Main realise kar rahi hu, jo reaction hai mera regarding this illness, bahut hi phases mein aaya hai. Phase 1 was a lot of fear, jo main darr gayi thi ki why me. Phase 2 was a lot of calm, I was like thik hai problem hai to solution bhi hogaâ€¦Phase 3 was a lot of anger, where I felt kiâ€¦ I met a lot of people who asked me about how am i feeling and I felt how can you ask me. Phase 4 is which I am currently in, I think it is the real phaseâ€¦ jab sare ke sare emotions settle ho chuke hain and now Iâ€™ve made my peace with it. I donâ€™t know if thereâ€™s a phase 5 and what am I going to feel in it," she said.