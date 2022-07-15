Popular TV actress is currently recovering from breast cancer surgery. The cancer survivor and warrior keep sharing day-to-day updates with her fans. Chhavi also spreads awareness with her motivational posts and tries to help her followers. Recently, Chhavi shared two pictures on Thursday wherein she was seen flaunting her cleavage. The pictures were taken at different stages during her cancer journey. Chhavi revealed that the first picture received a lot of love from her fans, while the second photo received mean comments from the netizens. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Chhavi Mittal slams a troll, Pearl V Puri bags Ekta Kapoor's next and more

She captioned the post as, "Here are 2 pictures which I shared on social media. The first one is my breast cancer announcement post, while the second is documenting my post-cancer recovery and progress. In both pictures I’m wearing the exact same clothes. In both pictures my breasts are a tad bit visible. In fact in the first one, I’ve taken my T-shirt off. While the cancer announcement post may have more of my breasts on display, emotional as I was (am) about the cancer, trying to fight the fear of what lay ahead.. whether I’ll ever be the same again, or will I lead a life of compromise… it incited a lot of love and applaud from netizens, with no mention (& rightly so) of the cleavage." Also Read - Chhavi Mittal claps back at netizen who trolls her for seeking sympathy; says, 'The courage you have shown to troll a cancer fighter is....'

Chhavi was trolled by haters for making her breasts visible post her surgery. She slammed the trolls as she wrote, "Let me tell you, dear women, coz obviously you don’t know it… Firstly, this is double standards. Secondly, the association that I have with my breasts is beyond explanation. I have fought a very hard battle to save them.. to keep them strong.. to make sure they function the way they should and to ensure that they’re cancer free forever. While the forever struggle will last forever, I will continue to document my victories like I always have unabashedly. If anything, I’m so damn proud of my body, not because of the way it looks, but because of the strength it has shown me. Because of what it allows me to do. And even more proud of my breasts, because only I know what they’ve endured and it’s no mean feat to not just be survivors, but fighters all the way. But for the ones who can only hear sob stories and underdog stories, let me remind you… this page is not for the faint-hearted." Also Read - Chhavi Mittal flaunts her breast cancer surgery scars, says ‘Some flinched at the sight of it’; fans call her ‘an inspiration’ [View Pics]

Advertisement

Have a look at her post -

Within no time, netizens appreciated her bravery and her apt reply to the haters. One of the users wrote, "You are Big Inspiration.... Lots of Love and Blessings for You...", while another said, “Oh god ! People are so so insane . I admire you for how beautifully you have come out of your bad times . More power to you girl . And just believe in yourself . You are inspiration for many . I am one of them . Lots of love and blessings to you dear”.

Chhavi is known for her roles in shows like 3 Bahuraaniya, Tumhari Disha and many more.