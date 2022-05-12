took to Instagram to share a gym selfie post her breast cancer surgery. She can be seen wearing a cap and is smiling. She also shared a note along with her picture. She wrote that she couldn’t lift her right hand and couldn’t do anything strenuous. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya tweets, ‘People will start posting nudes’; netizens say, ‘Pakka Urfi Javed ko dekh liya hoga’

She wrote, "I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn't use my right hand, so I didn't. Couldn't lift weights, so I didn't. Couldn't do anything strenuous, so I didn't. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn't. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That's quite enough isn't it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I!"

Her note also read, "What I believe is, you can't be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can't be mindful without using your mind, can you #healing."

Chhavi underwent surgery for breast cancer in April. She is now recovering. In a recent post, she wrote, “Baby steps are so underrated! Yesterday office was for a short-ish duration but felt great… I believe… when you need to heal, only you know what you need… don’t bother with others judging you and refrain from judging yourself. Do what you NEED to heal… from within and without. #ilovemylife #ilovemyself #ilovemybody.”