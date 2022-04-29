Krishnadasi actress is now cancer-free. The actress had surgery a couple of days ago. Chhavi had been suffering from breast cancer and it was found only recently when she had visited the doctor for a check-up. Chhavi has been recovering from her breast cancer surgery in the hospital itself. She has not been able to move as before as she is still recovering. And hence, her friends had dropped by to cheer on her in the hospital. And now, Chhavi Mittal is celebrating 17 years of togetherness with her husband Mohit Hussein in the hospital itself. The actress penned a heartfelt note for her better half and said, "I would choose you a 100 times over.' Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Selfie restrictions to bizarre seating arrangements – check 5 STRICT rules imposed on celebs

Chhavi shared a couple of pictures of herself and Mohit from the hospital. She is seen lying on the hospital bed. The husband-wife duo kissed as they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. The second picture is even more adorable and Chhavi lovingly gazes at her husband who is looking into the camera. In the caption that she addressed to Mohit, Chhavi asks him did he have any idea that she would one day fight such a big illness when he had asked her hand in marriage to Chhavi's father. "Dear @mohithussein, When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?" she said. Also Read - From Karan Kundrra to Shehnaaz Gill – 6 celebs who were trolled for 'using' Sidharth Shukla's name for personal benefit

The actress said she would pick him 100 times over, seeing how he has been by her side all these years and especially when she fought cancer. "Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you a 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don’t think anyone could’ve. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we compete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back." she said. Chhavi is quite witty too as she asked for Mohit's hand for the next 17 years. "I love you, tall dark n handsome! Happy anniversary!" she added. Also Read - Palak Tiwari shares her learnings from mother Shweta Tiwari's unsuccessful marriages, says, 'One should not...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

They are couple goals! Get well soon Chhavi!