Chhavi Mittal kisses husband Mohit Hussein as they celebrate 17 years of togetherness in the hospital; says, 'I would choose you a 100 times over'

Chhavi Mittal is recovering from her breast cancer surgery in the hospital. Today marks her 17 anniversary of togetherness with her husband Mohit Hussein. They sealed it again for the next couple of years with a kiss. Check Chhavi's heartfelt post below...