Chhavi Mittal reveals being diagnosed with Breast Cancer; pens heartfelt note saying, 'I might not look the same...'

Actress has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer in a heartfelt appreciation post. Chhavi shared a picture and penned an appreciation post saying that it was now her time to fight back since she realised their importance after they helped her feed her babies. In her note, Chhavi wrote, "Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer."

Chhavi realises the gravity of the situation but it hasn't dampened or deterred her spirits. Chhavi also acknowledged that she might not look the same again. "Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn't have to bog my spirits down. It's not going to be easy, but it doesn't have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn't have to make me feel different." The actress also cheered on every Breast Cancer survivor in the note as she looks up to them for inspiration. "A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that's all that makes a difference. #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior," her note said. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

As soon as Chhavi revealed her diagnosis, her friends and colleagues from the industry poured in their love and cheered on her fighting spirit. , , Pooja Gor, Karan V Grover, and more sent Chhavi healing messages in the comments. Stay strong, Chhavi.