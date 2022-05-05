Chhavi Mittal talks about 'normalcy' post breast cancer surgery; pens she is recovering 'beautifully'

TV actress recently underwent breast cancer surgery. She has been pretty active on social media and is keeping her fans updated about her journey to recovery. She had shared some pictures and videos from the hospital along with some motivational messages. Now, she is back home and trying to get her life back on track. Once again, Chhavi has penned a motivational note on social media whilst talking about normalcy. She shared two pictures. One is with a coffee mug while the other is with her son. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mahima Makwana and other TV actresses who share a close bond with Salman Khan

In the caption, Chhavi Mittal mentioned that it is important to feel normal. She revealed that she still has a little pain and is yet to recover her full strength but she is confident that this phase will pass soon. She wrote, "Whatever life offers, it's so important to feel normal. And for me, nothing more normal than a coffee at starbucks. I juggle between the coffee, the family & my jitters as my impending doc app to discuss the way forward falls today. For all those asking, I'm doing a lot better and recovering beautifully from the surgery. There's still a little pain, and a lotttt of swelling… but I've started mobilising a lot and it feels great to finally be able to hold that cup of coffee with my right hand (the operated side), even though holding my baby is at least another month away. And for all those who need to hear this…THIS TOO SHALL PASS!!! In a jiffy!!" Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

More power to Chhavi Mittal and indeed, this too shall pass. Earlier, the actress had penned a long husband appreciation post as they celebrated their wedding anniversary.