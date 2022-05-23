took to Instagram to share an emotional post as she begins her begins 20 rounds of radiotherapy post breast cancer surgery. She shared that she might experience some side effects which she won’t be comfortable with. She also wrote that she was beginning to feel normal until this radiotherapy treatment. Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal warns fans against using abusive language online, dragging in someone's mother or relatives

Her post read, “Just when I started feeling normal, a new journey begins. My radiotherapy starts today and I’ve been told to expect some side effects which I’m not comfortable with. I’ve been asked before by many, if chemo or radiotherapy is the patient’s choice. Well technically you need to sign the consent form… but in all fairness it’s your doctor who decides your line of treatment because he’s the expert. And his focus is on saving your life, not avoiding side effects. But the side effects of radiation will have to spare me.. coz for me living is not just breathing, it’s breathing with happiness.. and that means that I always wanna feel whole. Thankfully my doctor gets that and he’s holding my hand through this every minute.”

She added, "I'm determined to conquer this journey and come out victorious on the other side. Wish me luck guys… main chali…Fyi, I'll be given 20 cycles of radiation.. 5 days a week for 4 weeks. #breastcancer."

Just a few days ago, sharing a gym pic, she had written, "I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn't use my right hand, so I didn't. Couldn't lift weights, so I didn't. Couldn't do anything strenuous, so I didn't. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn't. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That's quite enough isn't it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I!"

Well, we wish her a speedy recovery.