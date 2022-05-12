, who is one of the most popular faces in the Television industry, tied the knot with one of the most famous Bollywood villains, in 2014. A few months ago, the actors announced that they are expecting their first child together, and today, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. While Nikitin and Kratika are yet to officially announce it, the good news has already started trending on social media, and fans are congratulating the couple. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty takes a break from social media toxicity

Kratika's Instagram is filled with pictures in which she is flaunting a baby bump. She also did a beautiful pre-wedding photoshoot. Check out the pictures here…

In an interview with India Today, the actress revealed that they are all set to welcome the new member in the film. She had said, "The room is ready, bags packed, parents have flown down to Mumbai, we are all ready to welcome the new member in the family."

Further talking about the time when they come to know about her pregnancy, the actress had said, "It was so unexpected. It was in September, when we were vacationing in the Maldives, diving into the sea, when the news of my pregnancy broke. It was not about planned or unplanned, we just decided to go with the flow.”

Kratika read many books on motherhood but says that she realised there’s no point in reading those books. She had stated, “After reading all the books, I have realised that there is no point. You should not burden yourself with what others have gone through and instead follow your doctor’s advice and your elders, because everybody is different. I was reading this book written by a celebrity and after reading that, I was perplexed and shocked. Somebody like me can never follow all of that. You need to listen to their body. I read more books, but then I realised maybe this is not something that will work for me.”