Many television actors have now begun their careers in the web world. They are making a good name in the OTT space and people are loving their work. The latest name to join the bandwagon is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. We have all seen her as Meher and now as Seher in Choti Sarrdaarni. She has been loved for her performance in the show and has a massive fan following. Now, as per reports in Spotboye, Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia might be seen in Sanjay Leela's big banner web show, Heeramandi. A source close to the show informed Spotboye that Nimrit is soon going to make her OTT debut as she has an interesting role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series, Heeramandi.

However, there is no confirmation about the same. The ace filmmaker has collaborated with Netflix for a series title Heeramandi. This series is based on the courtesans of Lahore. In a statement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stated that it is going to be a first of a kind series. He was quoted saying, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an ambitious, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world." Further, to Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stated that it is an ambitious project which he has had in mind for the past 14 years. Heeramandi is said to be about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the 'kothas' of Heeramandi.

Netlix made the announcement through social media and shared excitement on collaborating with the ace filmmaker. It is also being reported that Madhuri Dixit and veteran actress Rekha are also a part of Heeramandi.