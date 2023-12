It is a sad days for all fans of CID. Actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks is no more. He has breathed his last at Malad's Tunga Hospital. He was 57. It seems the actor suffered from extensive liver damage. Dinesh Phadnis was kept on a ventilator for some days. He was a core part of the CID team that included ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Dayanand Shetty and others. The team was close even though the show ended some years back after a 20 year run on TV. It seems Dinesh Phadnis was getting treatment for some other ailment and the medicines damaged his liver. Also Read - Dinesh Phadnis health update: CID show's Inspector Daya refutes rumours of heart attack; confirms Fredricks being on ventilator

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Phadnis (@dineshphadnis)

Dinesh Phadnis demise news confirmed by Dayanand Shetty

Dinesh Phadnis' demise news was confirmed by Dayanand Shetty. He was the one who dismissed news of him suffering due to a massive heart attack. The actor also worked on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. CID was one of the biggest successes for Sony TV. Fans have been writing to the channel to come back with season two. Dayanand Shetty had told Pinkvilla, "Yes, the entire C.I.D team is quite thick and close. We often meet and do our little reunions. We were always in touch." Also Read - Salman Khan promotes Kick on CID – watch video!

Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks of CID was also a part of few Bollywood films like Sarfarosh and Super 30. Phadnis was also a writer. The actor's death is being mourned by millions of fans of CID. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar parties with Ronit Roy and the CID team: View pics!