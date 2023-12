The Television show CID ruled the TRP charts for a long time and so did its stars. Sadly, one of the CID members is no more. We are talking about Dinesh Phadnis who played the role of Fredricks in the show. It was just a few days ago that reports of his hospitalisation made it to the headlines. It was being reported that the actor is on ventilator fighting for his life. Now it has been confirmed that Dinesh Phadnis has passed away at the age of 57. Reportedly he died due to organ failure. Also Read - CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks passes away; Dayanand Shetty confirms the news

Talking to Indian Express, Dayanand Shetty confirmed the news of Dinesh Phadnis' death and said, "Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am." Dayanand Shetty played the role of Inspector Daya in CID. Earlier, Dayanand Shetty had revealed that Dinesh Phadnis did not suffer a heart attack but was undergoing treatment for some other illness. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Bigg Boss: Television shows that completed a decade

As the news of Dinesh Phadnis' death made it to the internet, 'Freddy' is trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans of CID are sharing old videos from CID episodes and remembering how Freddy added a touch of comedy to the serious show. Many called him the reason for their laughter and that they will always remember Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy. He has become immortal in minds and hearts of all those who loved to watch CID.

Check out tweets of fans mourning Dinesh Phadnis' death

#DineshPhadnis, known by screen name Freddy in CID is no more ??. Our Laughing Reason ?? Om Shanti??

pic.twitter.com/lpUqEilStV — ????????? (@liza09agni) December 5, 2023

One of the most lovable characters

One of the most loved actors Thank you for making our childhood awesome ?#RIP Freddy Sir?? #cid pic.twitter.com/UBGhBQk5iO — dee cee real (@Dee_cee_real) December 5, 2023

Thanks to Freddy for making our childhood memorial, your presence in CID will always remain special ??

RIP #DineshPhadnis

Om Shanti ??pic.twitter.com/xLW2npEvgG — ?????? (@itsme_shreyaa) December 5, 2023

RIP #CID #DineshPhadnis? You will always be remembered for bringing smiles on face of millions in CID ❤️ Freddy ??

RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/IbCoI3TPpK — Pooja_Queen_Love♥? (@POOJAQUEEN_999K) December 5, 2023

Thank you Freddy for making our childhood so beautiful with your comedy, you'll be missed man ❤️#DineshPhadnis #puresoul pic.twitter.com/pCcuQpA9f5 — 100 NOT OUT (@100NotOutVK) December 5, 2023

Apart from CID, Dinesh Phadnis appeared in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and many more. He was also a part of films like Sarfarosh and Super 30. CID is among the longest running TV shows as it entertained the masses for 20 long years. Dinesh Phadnis played a vital role in making the show such a big success. Our heartfelt condolences with Dinesh Phadnis' family. May his soul rest in peace.