CID has been one of the most popular television shows that ran successfully for over a decade. Fans of CID request makers to bring back the show as they miss it. The show recently completed 26 years and fans started trending CID season 2 with the OG cast. In a recent podcast, Shivaji Satam mentioned that they are planning to make CID season 2 and fans got excited with the news. The cast members Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale and Hrishikesh Pandey reunited for a video call. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - RIP Dinesh Phadnis: Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and other CID stars share fond memories of their dear Freddy

Alana took to her Instagram and shared a snapshot from their call. She captioned the post, 'For those who missed them in the podcast...Waiting for all of us to get back to filming together The team where it feels like family. Miss you, freddy sir.' Actress Janvi commented, 'This is what u get when u wake me up during my afternoon nap'. Also Read - CID actor Dinesh Phadnis no more: Netizens dig out old videos of beloved Freddy to mourn his death; call him 'Our laughing reason'

Take a look at the CID post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ansha Sayed (@iamrealanshasayed)

Netizens reacted to the reunion and flooded the comment section with a request for their comeback. A user wrote, 'Pls come back together, CID we miss you.' Actress Alana even shared few BTS moments and made fans miss them. Fans even commented that they missed Freddy sir aka Dinesh Phadnis as he passed away on December 5, 2023 at the age of 57 as he was suffering from extensive liver damage.