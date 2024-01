CID is still one of the favourite TV shows of many. The first episode of the show had aired in 1998 and it has more than 1500 episodes. The show has a massive fan following and even today, people hope that the makers of the show come up with another new season of the show. The TV show had celebrities like Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Hrishikesh Pandey, Dinesh Phadnis, Tanya Abrol and others. The went off-air in 2018 after running successfully for 21 years. Also Read - RIP Dinesh Phadnis: Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and other CID stars share fond memories of their dear Freddy

Dayanand Shetty feels CID was sabotaged by the channel due to internal politics

However, actor Dayanand Shetty has something important to share now. He spoke to popular YouTuber Laksh Maheshwari and shared why the show ended. Surprisingly, Dayanand Shetty who played Inspector Daya in the show said that the show was sabotaged by the channel due to internal politics. Also Read - CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks passes away; Dayanand Shetty confirms the news

He said that something that starts has to end. He said, "Humko aisa lagta tha ki 21 saal jis pace pe aur jis craze ke saath ye chal raha tha toh band karne ki zaroorat nahi thi. Kuch internal politics bhi hio sakta hai ya phir, like I said destiny. Humko fir bhi lagta hai somehwhere ki show ko sabotage kiya gaya hai."

Dinesh Phadnis passes away in December 2023

Well, this sounds shocking and if this is true, the channel should definitely try and bring back the popular show again. Talking about CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, he passed away at the age of 57 in December 2023. He played the role of Fredricks aka Freddy in CID.

He passed away at Malad's Tunga Hospital. It was being said that he had a heart attack but the truth is that he suffered from extensive liver damage. Reports say that he was getting treatment for some other ailment and the medicines damaged his liver.