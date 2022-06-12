CID was one iconic show that engaged the audience for many years. Its characters Inspector Daya, Fredricks, Abhijeet, ACP Pradyuman, Dr Salunkhe were super-popular and remembered even today. Now, some actors form the show - (Senior Inspector Daya), Aditya Shrivastava (Senior Inspector Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredricks) and others met at ’s (Dr Tarika) house for a reunion. This time, they didn’t have a case to solve. Also Read - CID Season 2: Aditya Srivastava aka Inspector Abhijeet REVEALS if the show is returning

They all seemed really happy. Janvi Chheda (Sub-Inspector Shreya), (Inspector Abhimanyu), Ajay Nagrath (Sub-Inspector Pankaj) were also a part of the reunion.

Sharing the pics, Ajay Nagrath wrote on Instagram, "Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more ?."

On the other hand, Shraddha wrote, “Such evenings. Nostalgic stories, food, leg-pulling, conversations... Great to have to you all home. Being a weekday, travelling at the peak hours with so much traffic and still on time. Yayy! Lots and lots of love. #cid #reunion #cidans.”

Hrishikesh wrote on Instagram, “What a time we all had when we all are together how time flies. Never ending stories Of lifetime, lots of love to both of you for being such a wonderful host @shraddhamusale @detospeaks and extended family.”

Well, it was great to see them together. Will be awesome if they come together again for a web series or something. What say?