CID Season 2: Aditya Srivastava aka Inspector Abhijeet REVEALS if the show is returning

CID is still one of the most loved shows. The first episode of the show had aired in 1998 and it had a successful run on the small screen for 20 years. ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Daya, Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Dr. Salunkhe and others became a part of our lives. Even today, we all remember the famous dialogues from the show. A lot of memes are still made on the iconic scenes from the show. It has been almost 2 years since the show went off-air and people have been demanding for a new season. And finally, it seems the makers are going to give a treat to all CID fans. Yes, Aditya Srivastava aka senior Inspector Abhijeet in an interview with Zoom Digital spoke about the show's second season.

Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet said that talks are on for CID's second season, but there's no confirmation yet. He shared, "Talks are going on for it. As of now, there's no firm decision that has been made. Mujhe bich-bich inform karte hai ke aap log taiyyar rahiyega, hum dusre form mein leke aa rahe hai (As and when, I am informed that be ready, we are going to be back (with CID) in a new form). Agar CID aana hai, toh channel ko hi decide karna hai (If CID has to come, the channel will be deciding on the same). I heard about that and hume bola toh gaya hai (we have been told about season 2). I can't tell you the time frame for now because abhi bohot kacchi baat hai."

Well, if this is true, we are surely happy to have the CID team back with some breath-taking episodes. Talking about Aditya Srivastava, he was last seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba as Kishore Rawat. The actor will also been seen along with his Raat Akeli Hai co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Bole Chudiyan.