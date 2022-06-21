Jennifer Winget has been showing off her acting prowess since Dill Mill Gayye days. Since then there has been no stopping for her. Beyhadh, Bepannah, Saraswatichandra and more - Jennifer Winget has been a part of many hit shows. Now, she is all about the second season of her web show Code M. The first season was a super-duper hit and now the makers are all charged up for part 2. In the show, Jennifer Winget plays the role of a police officer. She has donned the uniform and feels extremely proud of it. Also Read - Shabaash Mithu: Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Taapsee Pannu's film's trailer; here's what he said

Jennifer Winget talks about wearing a uniform in Code M

In an interview with TellyChakkar, mentioned that she felt empowered to be donning the uniform of a police officer. She said, "Whenever I wore the uniform I felt a sense of empowerment. I just loved the feeling. The character is so gripping that I just grabbed the opportunity." Also Read - Anupamaa BIG TWISTS: Kinjal and baby's life in danger, Vanraj makes a shocking move against Anu, Barkha to join forces with former and more

Why was team Code M skeptical?

In the same interview, the actress also mentioned that the team was nervous and skeptical about the second season as it has been a long gap between seasons. She said, "We have already received an amazing response for Season 2. We were nervous, but we have done better before. Initially, we were sceptical as there is such a huge gap between Season 1 and Season 2, but thankfully, we have received positive feedback for the series." Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani has THIS to say over comparison with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Well, we sure Jennifer Winget's fans are more than happy to see her in a police uniform and fighting the goons in Code M 2. She essays the role of Major Monica in the show. Check out the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Did you like it? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and tell us. Until then, watch this space for more updates.