Sidharth Sagar, who has had a long battle with substance abuse, was again found under the influence of heavy drugs. The stand-up comedian has been admitted to a rehab facility on the suspicion of having relapsed.

According to a report in TOI, Sidharth was found by the police in a very bad state on August 26. They called his mother Alka Sagar who got him admitted to a rehab. Sidharth had made a comeback on television. He was a cast member on the Zee Comedy Show, judged by . He has been replaced by Jamie Lever.

Recalling the incident, Sidharth's mother said, "I had got a call from the police station that Sidharth Sagar was found in a bad state and he only remembered my name and number and they called me up. They asked me to take him from there. The tragic part is whenever he has got into such a situation none of his friends, well wishers or anyone has come forward to help him. It has always been his parents but he has never understood to value his family. I am a mother and I want him to get out of the situation. I have always been around him and never let him be alone, but unfortunately I had to travel to Delhi for my pet who was unwell and later passed away. We came here and we got a call about Sidharth. I am yet to figure out what exactly went wrong." Also Read - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's little Anjali, Sana Saeed's transformation will make you believe in fairy godmothers - view pics

She further added that Sidharth had started his medication for bipolar but he abruptly stopped taking the medicine. "I feel something somewhere is not right because of which all these things are happening again and again. He was doing so well in his career. The last time people duped him so badly, they had not even left clothes on his body. He had stopped the treatment for bipolar. He needs to be cured at this moment," she added.

Sidharth has appeared on and Comedy Circus in the past. In 2018, he had lashed out at his family after reports of his sudden disappearance did the rounds in the media.