CONFIRMED Gaurav Khanna to enter Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia; here's all that to need to know about the new entry

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa will see a new entry of Anuj Kapadia in the show and actor Gaurav Kapadia will be playing the role.