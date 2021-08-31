Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa will see a new entry of Anuj Kapadia in the show. A lot of names like Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharad Malhotra among others were being considered for the role. However, Rupali Ganguly's Instagram story gave us the confirmation of who would be playing Anuj Kapadia. It is Gaurav Khanna who will play Anuj in the show. Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle today, giving a glimpse of the new entrant as she tagged Gaurav and the makers of the show. Reports say that Anuj Kapadia is a successful and well-known businessman who is also Anupamaa's close friend. His entry in the show will bring a lot of changes in Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya's life. As Gaurav Khanna is all set to join the show, here's all you need to know about the actor. Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to look forward to in tonight's episodes

Gaurav Khanna made his debut with the show, Bhabhi. Later we saw him in Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala's Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. His first lead role was in Meri Doli Tere Angana in 2007. He is known for his role in CID and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. Later he did shows like Chandra Nandini, Chandragupta Maurya, Karn Sangini, Sasural Simar Ka, Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta and many others. Talking about Anupamaa, while the Shahs are in problem they see a new hope in Anuj Kapadia. The business tycoon, Anuj Kapadia is coming back to Ahmedabad and he wants to make a deal with the Shahs. He wants to buy their godown for Rs.5 Crore. Vanraj is excited to hear the news and feels this will sort out all their problems.

He discusses it with Kavya, Babuji and the rest of the family, but keeps Anupamaa out of it. Babuji then tells him to do what he feels best. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is upset that the family was first going to lose their house to Rakhi because of her, and now they will lose the godown. And Vanraj and Kavya are excited that the money can change their lives forever. Kavya plans on a startup and also renovating the house with the money, while Vanraj plans to invest it on his kids and parents.