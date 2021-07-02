Congratulations! Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrinda Dawda announces the arrival of her baby boy in the most adorable way

Dil Dosti Dance actress Vrinda Dawda has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress delivered her baby on June 30. She took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video with her husband Bhavin. In the video, we see Vrinda and Bhavin are seen twinning in white and the former bursting a big black balloon, which had blue confetti inside it. However, she also clarified that they did not know the gender of the baby at the time of shooting the video and that it was shot in both blue and pink concepts. Along with this beautiful video, Vrinda wrote a note announcing the arrival of her angel. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande, Vishal Karwal – 9 TV stars who entered showbiz with a bang through reality shows

She wrote, "Week 40 : June 30' 2021 : Our Due Date the wait is finally over, we welcomed our lil one into the world and life made sense the moment we saw the baby?? P.S : obviously we did not know the gender of the baby, so this was shot a while back in both BLUE and PINK concept to give the big announcement."

Vrinda who played the role of Tani in Dil Dosti Dance has been away from television ever since she got married to Bhavin Mehta. As soon as she announced the arrival of her baby, her friends from the industry commented on the post and congratulated her. Vrushika Mehta, Kishwer Merchant, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aneri Vajani and others commented on the post. Earlier, Vrinda Dawda had shared a video of the time when she had revealed about her pregnancy to her husband, Bhavin and the entire family. Along with the video, Vrinda wrote, "Pregnancy Reveal Reaction. Announcing the pregnancy news is so exciting! I knew I couldn't wait to see the reaction on @mikibhavin's face, our parent's and all of the family members when i let them know that we were going to have a baby. Let me know in the comment section whose reaction you liked the most"