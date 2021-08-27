Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have been blessed with a baby boy. Yes, finally Kishwer and Suyyash's little bundle of joy has arrived. Kishwer and Suyyash took to Instagram to share a similar picture and caption announcing the arrival of their baby. In the picture, we see Kishwer and Suyyash holding their little prince. Their caption read, "27.08.21 ❤️ Welcome BABY RAI !!! Its a boy ?? #SukishKaBaby" Take a look at the post here: Also Read - From publicly revealing that ex-BF Karan Kundrra cheated on her to being slut-shamed – here are rumoured Bigg Boss OTT contestant Anusha Dandekar’s biggest controversies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

As soon as they posted the picture, their friends from the industry congratulated them. Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari, Arti Singh, Sana Makbul, Asha Negi, Gauahar Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Mahhi Vij, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Sahil Anand, Arjit Taneja, Kamya Panjabi and others sent good wishes to the couple and their newborn. Kishwer had her baby shower in June. in the presence of her close family members and friends. Suyyash Rai’s sister, Shruti Rai and Kishwer’s friends shared pictures on social media. Kishwer also reshared these pictures. The baby shower ceremony of Kishwer Merchant looked dreamy. Kishwer Merchant wore a pink traditional lehenga, and red chooda. She looked absolutely stunning on her special day. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Ruchika Kapoor and other pregnant actresses who are all set to deliver babies in 2021 – view pics

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kishwer Merchant spoke about the feeling of being pregnant. She said, "It's amazing, I just can't describe it in words. I mean, after all, it's my first baby! I am super nervous too as it's my first time and I don't really know what to do. But thankfully we have our family, friends who have kids to guide us better. So I am sure it will be sorted." Suyyash Rai, on the other hand, was having mixed feelings earlier. "It's a beautiful feeling, I can't express in words. I mean I am super nervous and tensed too but moreover, it's a fabulous feeling." Also Read - Suyyash Rai on raising a child amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Kishwer and I can sense that life will not be the same as it was before