Congratulations! Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are expecting their first child together

A lot of happy things are finally happening. We have heard so many positive news recently and now another good news is here. Choti Sardaarni actress Kratika Sengar and husband, Nikitin Dheer are expecting their first baby and it has been a few months. Kratika and Nikitin took to Instagram to share the news. They wrote, "Dheer Junior coming this 2022 #harharmahadevॐ" Kratika spoke about this in an interview with ETimes. She said that Nikitin is on the cloud and she doesn't even know the number. Kratika shared that he is very excited to become a father and she feels extremely blessed and grateful that she will become a mother soon. She explained that this is a new phase and their entire family was waiting for a new member of our family.

Kratika said that this will be a new phase in their lives because this is their first child and they have been married for seven years hence this was a big surprise for them. Kratika shares that they have jumped with joy and their families are extremely happy. She also revealed that her brother is also getting married and it is double celebration for them. Kratika's parents who do not live in Mumbai are now here for the wedding and for their daughter. Kratika also spoke about her in-laws treating her like a queen.

She said, "My in-laws are also very excited and are treating me like a queen. They are taking great care of me and I am overwhelmed with the love and affection they are showering on me." As soon as Kratika and Nikitin shared the news of Instagram, their friends from the industry congratulated them. Naman Shaw, Manish Raisinghan, Ankita Lokhande, Smriti Khanna, Kishwer Merchant, Gauahar Khan, Rajniesh Duggall, Aditya Narayan and others sent good wishes to the couple.