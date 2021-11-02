Isha Anand Sharma, who was last seen in Kundali Bhagya, has been blessed with twin boys. The actress delivered on October 29 in her husband Vasdev Singh Jasrotia’s hometown, Jammu. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Isha said that she always wanted to have a cute and happy family, which was also her mother’s last wish. She also shared that she has so much more respect for all the mothers in the world because now she knows that it’s the most challenging and demanding job in the world. She further said that our bodies undergo a lot of changes and motherhood is truly a remarkable gift and a privilege, which she hold close to my heart. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Anupamaa and more: SHOCKING DRAMA to look forward to in the coming week on TOP TV shows

"My husband is extremely excited and over the moon. He tells me it's God's way of saying buy and get one free, so we will have double the fun, happiness and blessings. He is shocked to see me transform from a carefree to a responsible person. We have named our sons Raayan Singh and Zian Singh. I will call them Ran and Zee at home, "she added. The actress wants to focus solely on her kids at the moment. Isha said, "It's a journey and I want to savour each and every moment of this bliss. I am going with the flow. So, I believe it will be another six months before I return to Mumbai. I will start working out soon after my doctor allows me."

She also spoke about getting back to shape and work. Isha Sharma said, "Once I get back to my original shape, I am willing to work hard. But at the moment, my priority is my kids and spending quality time with them before I get back to acting probably after a year-and-a-half or two." Congratulations Isha Anand Sharma!