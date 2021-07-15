Congratulations! Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi ties the knot with Lavesh Khairajani — view pics and videos

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi has tied the knot with Lavesh Khairajani. The two had been dating for three years but she made the news official a month back. Last year, Lavesh Khairajani proposed to her in Vietnam and she said yes! The actress said that she was comfortable sharing the news now and hence made it public. The pictures of the wedding have been shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar and Nidhi Kurda. They are her close friends. While Lavesh Khairajani has worn a white sherwani with headgear, Shiny Doshi chose a traditional red Benarasi saree. She teamed it with kundan jewellery. Vinny Arora Dhoopar shared a pic where Lavesh is carrying her in his arms and giving her a kiss. Also Read - Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi ups the fashion quotient with her recent looks — view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shiny_priyanka (@ms_shinydoshi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinnians ? (@vinny_admirer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Heart (@famous_heart000)

Also Read - Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi reveals she's engaged to Lavesh Khairajani; here are some dreamy pics of the romantic couple

Vinny Arora Dhoopar has shared pics from the mehendi ceremony too. Lavesh Khairajani is into digital marketing. The actress had said that the families were working out the details for a wedding in July. The marriage has happened as per Hindu tradition. Also Read - Barun Sobti, Pooja Banerjee, Rucha Hasabnis – 8 TV actors who married their childhood sweethearts

Lavesh Khairajani had gushed about his lady love. He wrote, "What can I say? Well I absolutely lucked out. She's perfect. I went down on my knees & she said 'Yes'. The smartest decision she ever made. Maybe. But I'm sure I've done some good to get this right. She's my #baeforlife Happy 3 to us! @shinydoshi15 ..#engaged #latepost #mineforever."