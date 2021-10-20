Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Abhishek Malik tied the knot with girlfriend and fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary on October 18. It was during the lockdown when they met and eventually fell in love with each other. The wedding took place in Delhi in presence of family and friends. They looked perfect in light-coloured matching outfits. Abhishek wore a sherwani while Suhani's full sleeves choli with a heavy bridal lehenga in pastel shade left us spellbound. Before the wedding a lot of rituals happened and the couple shared all these happy moments on Instagram. Take a look at their wedding picture: Also Read - Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar, Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor and more – 8 Television jodis who KISSED on-screen and shocked the audience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Malik (@abhishek__malik)

Abhishek and Suhani's engagement looks were gorgeous as well. Abhishek wore a black suite and looked dapper. Suhani wore a stunning gown for her engagement. They had an interesting couple hashtag,#AbhiGotSued. Their mehndi and pre-wedding pictures looked beautiful. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Abhishek spoke about his lovestory. He said that he met Suhani through a friend and they would talk to each other. Abhishek said that because they used to be in Delhi and Mumbai, they couldn't met much. He said, "During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together." Abhishek's friends from the industry, Arjit Taneja, Ashita Dhawan, Pravisht Mishra, Krishna Mukherjee, Abhishek Bajaj, and others wished the couple on social media. Abhishek also spoke about his fiancee and was all praise for her, "Everybody is happy. Suhani ki vibes bahut achhi hai. She is fashionable and is grounded at the same time. She is a very family-oriented girl."

The actor also spoke about his proposal to Suhani. He revealed that there was no formal proposal. Abhishek's family did some shopping and he picked up a ring for her at the airport. It was a special day for her and Abhishek thought of making her feel special with this gesture. "My friends captured the moment when I put the ring on her finger and that's how we got a proposal video. On the day of roka, I went up to uncle (Suhani's father) and introduced myself, 'I am Abhishek, jiske sath apki beti ka roka ho raha hai' and everyone started laughing, "he added.