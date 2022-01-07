Covid 19 positive Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh shares emotional turmoil of not being able to meet her little daughter

fame tested covid 19 positive on Thursday and shared the news on social media. But even mentioned that thankfully everyone in her family has tested negative and she has immediately isolated herself. However, being a mother, the hardest thing she is facing right now is her daughter. The actress is a mother of one and a half year daughter Alayna and she is dying to meet her but can't in this tough time.

Writing a long emotional note on her Instagram Shikha mentioned how tough is everything, but she will get through, "One thing I feared the most during this covid outbreak was - “How will it affect Alayna” I was scared then, I’m scared now. I’m Covid+ve but thankfully everyone around in family is negative & I immediately isolated myself the moment I got a fever & chills. It’s been 36hrs I haven’t seen or met @alaynasinghshah & my heart aches to hold her, smell her & be with her. But I know I have to control my emotions for her good & I shall. My struggles- obviously the body aches, headache, fever, cough & all on one side but the main struggle is cos i was still breastfeeding her, she misses that comfort of soothing while going to sleep. Kudos to @car_run & Puja(Al’s Didi) to handling her so well that she is just busy in her routine."

She further added, " Im pumping my milk & giving that to her as advised by our doctor as my milk will contain anti bodies for her (not a carrier of covid). It’s a very tough time for us as a family but im still thankful to God that we are able to fight this out together & Alayna is safe. For me it’s more of a mental fight to be away from my baby for such a long time for the first time but we shall overcome this too! More strength to everyone around fighting covid & hope you all recover soon! Love & strength."

More power to you girl!