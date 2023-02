Dadasaheb Phalke Awards was held last night on February 20, 2023, and it was surely a starry event. The prestigious award function was held by several celebrities from both the enteratinment and television industry. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash won the best actress award and her beau Karan Kundrra and his father feel proud of her. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt receives award on behalf of Ranbir Kapoor; Dulquer Salmaan waits as Tejasswi Prakash poses for paps [Videos]

The handsome star Karan shared a video of him wherein he was seen informing his father about Tejasswi’s win. Karan's father who was busy getting a haircut done said that he is proud of Teju. Karan later responded saying even he is proud of her. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt-Rekha, Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs grace the red carpet in style [View Pics]

Later, Karan's father wittily replied, “You less,” and the father-son duo had a hearty moment. Karan's father later added saying that this is the most prestigious award in the Indian film industry and several big stars also do not get this award. He called Tejasswi lucky that she got the award at a such young age. He even showered his blessings on her. Karan gave a flying kiss to the camera as he said, 'God bless you, Teju'. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh and more: Meet the TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week

Watch Karan Kundrra and his father's reaction video -

Sasur Ji is proud of his Bahu winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress at such a young age. Ekdum parivarik mahol !!

Papa Kundrra is so cute.#TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra

TEJASSWI GRACING DPIFF2023#TejRan pic.twitter.com/8h7hMLZFnk — Anand Abhirup ? ? ? (@SanskariGuruji) February 20, 2023

The Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi attended the award function and donned a beautiful sheer saree with floral threadwork. She left her long tresses open and completed her looks with chunky jewellry. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, 'Thank you for all the love you all have given Naagin 6. Here’s to a lot more in the future. Picture abhi baaki hai.' Tejasswi even shared a picture of herself with the trophy.

International Film Festival award was attended by , , , , and more celebs. Karan and Tejasswi fell in love on 's reality show Bigg Boss 15. There are rumours that the two will get married soon.