The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards or the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 were held last evening. It saw not just Bollywood but also TV celebs getting recognition for their talent. From Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Neil Bhatt, Rupali Ganguly, Shraddha Arya and more celebs graced the red carpet and the awards ceremony. Neil Bhatt got the Best Actor award and his doting wife, Aishwarya Sharma captured the moment live.

BollywoodLife gets you the latest entertainment news and TV news updates now on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Top 10 best dressed celebs

Neil Bhatt lifts Best Actor trophy at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Neil Bhatt is one talented actor. He played the role of Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor quit last year and then entered Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant alongside Aishwarya Sharma. Last evening, he was honoured as the Best Actor. Neil Bhatt attended the event with his wife, Aishwarya and mother. As Neil was announced as the winner, Aishwarya who had her phone out recorded the moment. Neil hugged her and his mother before he went on to the stage to pick his award. Aishwarya can be heard cheering on him loudly. The actress has shared the video on her Instagram handle. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress has also penned a heartfelt note for him. Also Read - Waheeda Rehman to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, check the previous winners of the highest film award

Aishwarya captioned the video saying, "Many Many Congratulations my Husband my love for winning “Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024” for “Best Actor” .. so so so so proud of you.. many more to come .. Love you." Neil being the doting husband wrote back to her saying that his evening turned extra special as she was by his side. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt gives a huge shout out to her multiple flaws; asks women everywhere to bend the rules [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Watch Aishwarya Sharma's video of Neil Bhatt winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Check out this video here:

Apart from Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also won the Best Television Series of the Year. It is indeed a great feat. When Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh starred the show soared to great heights. They established the show and now, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh are scaling new heights. Congratulations, Neil!