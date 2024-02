Dalljiet Kaur gave hope to many divorced women when she tied the knot with Nikhil Patel last year. The two had been dating for almost a year. She had moved to Kenya with her son, Jaydon. Nikhil Patel who works in the finance sector in Kenya met her when she was on a holiday. They bonded well and she got married in an intimate ceremony. Now, netizens have noticed that she has removed all pics of Nikhil Patel from her Instagram. She has also removed his surname from her bio. Netizens are wondering if her marriage is over for good.

Has Dalljiet Kaur's marriage with Nikhil Patel gone kaput?

Fans are wondering how come things got so worse between the two. Till November 2023, everything seemed fine. Nikhil Patel also wished her on the birthday talking about the awesome birthday week they enjoyed. Now, Dalljiet is back in India with her son. As per her team, she is here for the surgeries of her father and mother. The spokesperson's note read, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him." It also said that she would like to refrain from making any comments because the couple share two children between them. Nikhil Patel has a daughter Aariyana from his earlier marriage. He is originally from London but based in Kenya.

Dalljiet Kaur to soon start work on a web series

It seems Dalljiet Kaur is all about to start work on a web series in some time. On the other hand, Nikhil Patel too has deleted every pic related to the actress from his profile. He has only kept pics with his two daughters. We wonder what went so wrong between the two. The actress was previously married to Shalin Bhanot. The marriage ended as she accused him of domestic violence.